$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.47. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FGBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 293.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FGBI traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.92. 551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

