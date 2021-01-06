Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.48

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.48 and last traded at $30.09, with a volume of 4381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGRY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 122.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth $281,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 59.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth $431,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

