iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.64

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.64 and last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 110859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.52.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,192,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,739,000 after acquiring an additional 829,739 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 261.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,218,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,617,000 after buying an additional 3,051,824 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,147,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,462,000 after buying an additional 95,411 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 841,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,765,000 after buying an additional 120,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,034,000 after buying an additional 96,861 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

