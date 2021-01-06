GridCoin (GRC) Price Reaches $0.0100 on Top Exchanges

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. GridCoin has a market cap of $4.13 million and $3,319.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 441,744,965 coins and its circulating supply is 411,091,933 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

