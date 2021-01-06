Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will announce earnings per share of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Science Applications International posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

Science Applications International stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,364. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.29. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $100.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1,831.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after buying an additional 290,339 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 32,651 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 91,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

