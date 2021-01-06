Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Vista Outdoor reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 204.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of VSTO traded up $3.29 on Friday, hitting $28.21. 46,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,064,000 after acquiring an additional 207,376 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 270,750.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,514 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $80,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $11,966,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

