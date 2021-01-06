Brokerages Expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to report sales of $27.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.65 million to $27.97 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $31.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $79.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.98 million to $80.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $117.70 million, with estimates ranging from $115.46 million to $119.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on XENT. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intersect ENT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 38.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 37,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 89,037 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 56.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 145,382 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 58.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,007,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 371,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,292. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

