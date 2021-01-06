Brokerages Set Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Target Price at $22.33

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.42. 12,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,386. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.04 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. On average, analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 5,802.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,242,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,221,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,843,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,020,000 after buying an additional 929,332 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,997,000 after buying an additional 840,365 shares during the last quarter. Central Securities Corp bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,276,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.