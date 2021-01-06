Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Jefferies Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 84.6% over the last three years.

NYSE JEF traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,726. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

JEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

