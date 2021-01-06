Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.54

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.54 and last traded at $52.30, with a volume of 2711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BALY shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on Bally’s from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.14 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $597,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

