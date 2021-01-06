Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.34

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.34 and last traded at $38.98, with a volume of 1253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

