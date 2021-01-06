Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.82

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $137.82 and last traded at $133.62, with a volume of 1360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Zai Lab by 118.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 80.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 51.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 50.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

