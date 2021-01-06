Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.82

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $137.82 and last traded at $133.62, with a volume of 1360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.63.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.95.
About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
