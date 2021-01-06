Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.50

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.50 and last traded at $65.30, with a volume of 5791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CSFB upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.73 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $4,617,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,891,456.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 434,085 shares in the company, valued at $19,967,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530 in the last 90 days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

