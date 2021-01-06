Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $240.84

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $240.84 and last traded at $239.71, with a volume of 8467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.98.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Stephens started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus started coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Get Generac alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Generac by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.