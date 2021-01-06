Ethereum Gold Project Market Capitalization Achieves $103,860.44 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 143.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 146.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $103,860.44 and approximately $360.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.00335208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00035960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014361 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $954.37 or 0.02725408 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

Ethereum Gold Project is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

