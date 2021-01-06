BlackCoin (BLK) Achieves Market Cap of $2.67 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $314,788.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008230 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,408,494 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

