Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0072

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Project Pai has a market cap of $10.70 million and $145,361.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Bitfinex, OOOBTC and BitForex.

Get Project Pai alerts:

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,721,671,463 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,978,925 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, HBUS, LBank, BitForex, OOOBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

