John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Receives $112.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.25.

JBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director James M. Ringler sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $341,326.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,458.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 691.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 268,746 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,550,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,776,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,805,000 after purchasing an additional 136,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,509,000 after purchasing an additional 72,635 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,323,000 after purchasing an additional 49,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.22. 3,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.12. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $129.73.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $419.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.