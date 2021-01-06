Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives $46.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Stantec by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 408,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stantec by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 223,554 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stantec stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,846. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $687.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1186 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

