Brokerages Set Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Target Price at $47.00

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.30. 5,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,924. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,925,000 after acquiring an additional 91,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,576,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 128,549 shares in the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

