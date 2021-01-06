Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.43

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 611045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 4.22.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $61,052.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,700.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $120,135. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group stock. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

