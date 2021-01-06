iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.81

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.81 and last traded at $67.79, with a volume of 87613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

