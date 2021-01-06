SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.73

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.73 and last traded at $66.73, with a volume of 84859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.96.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,334.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

