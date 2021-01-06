Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Hits New 12-Month High at $154.84

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $154.84 and last traded at $152.38, with a volume of 184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.79.

Several research firms have commented on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $56.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $341,061.00. Insiders have sold 36,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,866 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Heska in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Heska by 95.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Heska by 251.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

