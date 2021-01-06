Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.86

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 2500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

RFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $570.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 8,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $50,001.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Insiders have sold 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $265,268 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth $54,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 14.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

