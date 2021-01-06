Humaniq Reaches Market Cap of $1.35 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.35 million and $33,394.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 62.6% higher against the dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00048345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00335328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00035974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $955.31 or 0.02728719 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

