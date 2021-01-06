Roth Capital Increases Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $20.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.55% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.
Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 33,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,576. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.90.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 443,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 632,786 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 870,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,596,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 152,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.
Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.