Roth Capital Increases Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $20.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 33,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,576. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 443,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 632,786 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 870,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,596,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 152,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

