Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Loop Capital

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $108.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s current price.

EXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of EXP traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,418. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $468,398.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 20,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $1,976,659.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,935.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,412 shares of company stock valued at $9,451,748. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 129.6% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at about $4,808,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 483.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $2,323,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.