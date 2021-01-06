Morgan Stanley Trims SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Target Price to $15.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SWI. Truist raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on SolarWinds from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Shares of SWI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.29. 6,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 159.13 and a beta of 1.20. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $260.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.42 million. Research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Gardiner sold 57,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,429.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 726,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,317,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 5,839,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $128,286,279.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,992,950 shares of company stock worth $197,594,819 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SolarWinds by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,563,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SolarWinds by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,340,000 after acquiring an additional 320,137 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SolarWinds by 1,659.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 266,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 251,111 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in SolarWinds by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 778,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 207,006 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in SolarWinds by 706.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 126,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

