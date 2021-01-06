Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $33.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Canopy Growth traded as high as $31.82 and last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 724145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

CGC has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

In related news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,200.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 15.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,239 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 267,421.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 61,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 61,507 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 5.9% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 2.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.