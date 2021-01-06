Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $104.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Discover Financial Services traded as high as $94.20 and last traded at $93.98, with a volume of 18633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.73.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.35.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 620.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.34.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

