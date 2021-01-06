BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $39.00. The company traded as high as $37.72 and last traded at $37.47, with a volume of 3265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 87,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,704,789.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,053.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $2,201,655.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,142 shares in the company, valued at $12,244,979.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,741 shares of company stock worth $14,655,776 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in BankUnited by 1,406.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 97,680 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in BankUnited by 8.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $223.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

