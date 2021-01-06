Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. 13,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,508. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,850. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.