Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 929.78 ($12.15).

Several research analysts recently commented on HSX shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

HSX traded up GBX 17.40 ($0.23) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,008 ($13.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,995. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,032.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 884.19. The firm has a market cap of £3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.91. Hiscox Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,410 ($18.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

