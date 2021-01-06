Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $322.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $334.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $324,643.02. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at $31,549,506.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,256 shares of company stock worth $31,560,354 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 55.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $3,225,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $375.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.92 and its 200 day moving average is $264.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.