Holo (HOT) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Holo token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Fatbtc and LATOKEN. Holo has a market cap of $127.38 million and approximately $13.55 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00028727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00120380 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00257112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.52 or 0.00518773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00257060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017048 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,313,361,967 tokens. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Bilaxy, OOOBTC, Liqui, ABCC, IDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.