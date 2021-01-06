Morgan Stanley Increases Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) Price Target to $30.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of NYSE:CCC traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,438. Clarivate has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Clarivate had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Clarivate by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Clarivate by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 101,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clarivate by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 137,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Clarivate by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Clarivate by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

