Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

PLL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,676. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $460.74 million, a P/E ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Lithium (PLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.