Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PATK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

NASDAQ PATK traded up $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.59. 861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,486. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $72.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $340,287.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 263,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,794 shares of company stock valued at $976,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Patrick Industries by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

