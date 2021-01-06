Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Declares Annual Dividend of $10.00 (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th.

FRFHF traded up $9.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.52. 7,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.42. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $223.52 and a one year high of $481.00.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRFHF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fairfax Financial from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

