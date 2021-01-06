Analysts Set Expectations for Synaptics Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Synaptics in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Anderson forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $5.17 per share for the year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SYNA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of SYNA opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.41. Synaptics has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.11.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,397,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,394,000 after acquiring an additional 101,754 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,662,000 after buying an additional 151,495 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 155,107 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after buying an additional 34,309 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 36,760 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 9,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $764,762.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $31,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $3,341,002. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

