ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Given Hold Rating at Benchmark

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.22.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACMR traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,842. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $113.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.50. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.19 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $7,901,812.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,983,285.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $886,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,744.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,004 shares of company stock worth $14,450,345. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in ACM Research by 687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 74,971 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,528,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,407,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,396,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.