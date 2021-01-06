Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Calithera Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Calithera Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01).

Several other research firms also recently commented on CALA. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $191.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,918,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 656,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 91,841 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 120,200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 312,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 70,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 33,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.