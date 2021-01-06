EMX Royalty Co. (EMX.V) (CVE:EMX) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.83

Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (EMX.V) (CVE:EMX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.83 and last traded at C$4.39, with a volume of 34453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a current ratio of 18.51 and a quick ratio of 17.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.43. The company has a market cap of C$395.54 million and a P/E ratio of -95.92.

In other news, Director Brian Kenneth Levet sold 25,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$103,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at C$160,000.

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

