Scandium International Mining Corp. (SCY.TO) (TSE:SCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.24

Scandium International Mining Corp. (SCY.TO) (TSE:SCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 438000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market cap of C$78.32 million and a PE ratio of -81.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14.

About Scandium International Mining Corp. (SCY.TO) (TSE:SCY)

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals; and other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

