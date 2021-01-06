Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L) (LON:FLX) Shares Gap Down to $1.19

Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L) (LON:FLX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.15. Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L) shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 530,454 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64.

Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L) Company Profile (LON:FLX)

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. The Falanx Cyber division provides cloud-based cyber monitoring and professional services, such as advisory; penetration testing; awareness and education; and managed detection and response services to government and commercial organizations.

