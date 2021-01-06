Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) Shares Gap Down to $1,230.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,230.00, but opened at $1,175.00. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) shares last traded at $1,185.00, with a volume of 17,126 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,181.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,021.09. The company has a market cap of £407.52 million and a P/E ratio of -35.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40.

In other Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) news, insider Simon Dodd acquired 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £24,975.36 ($32,630.47).

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

