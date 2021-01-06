Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) (LON:UAV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $168.00

Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) (LON:UAV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.22), with a volume of 7373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163 ($2.13).

The stock has a market capitalization of £257.93 million and a P/E ratio of -17.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 157.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 143.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L)’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L)’s payout ratio is presently -63.16%.

In other Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) news, insider Jeremy J. Hamer bought 18,000 shares of Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £29,700 ($38,803.24).

Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) Company Profile (LON:UAV)

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

