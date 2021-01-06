DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Reaches Market Cap of $8.62 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DSLA Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $8.62 million and $528,852.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.90 or 0.00333894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $854.14 or 0.02482092 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,226,597,545 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

