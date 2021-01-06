ZelCash (ZEL) Hits One Day Volume of $5.67 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000925 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000620 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

